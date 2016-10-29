How the BEP is celebrating the Year of the Rooster
- Published: Oct 29, 2016, 5 AM
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year on Jan. 28, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing has announced the newest addition to its Lucky Money Collection: a Year of the Rooster 2017 offering.
The rooster is one of 12 zodiac signs associated with the Chinese Lunar Calendar. The Year of the Rooster 2017 product is designed with decorative Chinese symbolism, packaged in a symbolic red folder embossed with gold foil. It features an Uncirculated $1 Federal Reserve note with a serial number beginning with “8888.”
According to Chinese tradition, the Year of the Rooster 2017 represents good fortune and prosperity, signifying success in the New Year.
The cost of the set is $5.95 and 88,888 will be available for sale. Bulk pricing is available.
The first day of sale is Nov. 16 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Household quantity purchase limits of 250 units for the Year of the Rooster 2017 will be imposed for the first week of release, Nov. 16 to 22. On Nov. 23, household purchase restrictions will be waived if any quantities remain available.
Four other Lucky Money Collection products are still available from the BEP. They are the $2 8888 Lucky Money Sheet of eight notes; the $1 Fortune Note, also with an 8888 serial number; the “168” $1 Prosperity Forever Note; and the $1 Lucky 777 Note.
All of the products can be ordered at www.moneyfactory.gov/. BEP products may also be ordered by telephone (800-456-3408), by fax (888-891-7585), or mail (Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, 515M, 14th and C Streets, SW, Washington, DC, 20228).
