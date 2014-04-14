BEP accepting invitations to numismatic events

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is now accepting invitations to participate at numismatic events scheduled from October 2014 to September 2015.

The BEP’s participation at these events promotes awareness about its mission, and role in producing and maintaining United States government security documents, specifically paper currency.

The BEP displays its Billion Dollar Exhibit at selected events, which features more than $1 billion of rare and antique paper currency, including sheets of $100,000 currency notes, Treasury bonds, and gold and slver certificates.

A currency production expert demonstrates on a 19th century Spider currency press; the mutilated currency examination process is also showcased. Information about the government’s redesigned currency program, technological advancements, and historical data is shared during open discussion forums.

The BEP also offers for sale unique currency related items including sheets of uncut currency, professionally packaged premium products, special intaglio print cards, shredded currency, and numerous specialty items.

For a list of requirements, contact Karen Smith, Exhibition Program Coordinator, Bureau of Engraving and Printing, 14th & C streets Southwest, Suite 530-M, Washington, DC 20228.

Requests may also be sent by email to karen.smith@bep.gov, by telephoning Smith at 202-874-2108 or by fax at 202-927-1899

Invitations to attend events must be submitted to Smith by Aug. 1, 2014, at the above address.