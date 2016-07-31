Want a billion dollars at your show? The BEP can help

A focus at any convention where it appears is the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Billion Dollar Exhibit, with more than a billion dollars worth of rare and old paper currency. The BEP is now accepting invitations to participate at numismatic events for the period of October 2016 through September 2017.

Included in the BEP exhibit are sheets of $100,000 notes, Treasury bonds, and gold and silver certificates. At some venues, demonstrations are conducted of a 19th century spider currency press and the mutilated currency examination process. Information about the government’s redesigned currency program, technological advancements, and historical data is shared during open discussion forums. The BEP also sells to the public currency related products including uncut sheets, professionally packaged premium products, special intaglio print cards, and shredded currency.

Organizations interested in the BEP’s participation must submit a written request by the close of business on Sept. 15, 2016, with essential information to: Karen Smith, Exhibition Program Coordinator, Bureau of Engraving and Printing, 14th & C Streets, S.W., Suite 530-M, Washington, DC 20228. E-mail her at karen.smith@bep.gov or phone her at 202-874-2108.

Organizers are required to sign a security agreement prior to participation (sample provided upon request). The sponsoring organization must provide, at no cost to the federal government, booth space (40 feet by 50 feet minimum); transportation costs for exhibits, for the spider press (if applicable), and for products (via secure transport); and material and services needed for the display and sales activities.

What is the BEP?

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing, created during the Civil War, is the federal agency responsible for print U.S. paper money.

It operates two printing plants — one in Washington, D.C., where its top officers and engraving department also work, and a newer facility in Fort Worth, Texas. Both plants offer public tours where families can observe paper money being printed.

Both facilities print Federal Reserve notes for circulation, with the Washington plant generally supplying banks in the Eastern half of the nation and the Fort Worth plant generally supplying those banks located west of the Mississippi River.

The BEP also produces collector products like sheets of notes, intaglio prints, and more.

The BEP, like the United States Mint, is an agency within the Treasury Department.