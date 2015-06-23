Ben Bernanke doesn't want Alexander Hamilton taken off the $10
- Published: Jun 23, 2015, 7 AM
1. Bernanke on Hamilton
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, while not opposed to putting a woman on a Federal Reserve note, does not want Alexander Hamilton taken off the $10 bill, he opined in a Brookings Institution blog post.
"Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury, would qualify as among the greatest of our founders for his contributions to achieving American independence and creating the Constitution alone," Bernanke wrote. "In addition to those accomplishments, however, Hamilton was without doubt the best and most foresighted economic policymaker in U.S. history."
Bernanke, instead, seems to embrace the efforts of the Women On 20s campaign:
"As many have pointed out, a better solution is available: Replace Andrew Jackson, a man of many unattractive qualities and a poor president, on the twenty dollar bill. Given his views on central banking, Jackson would probably be fine with having his image dropped from a Federal Reserve note."
Keep reading about the plan to put a woman on the $10 bill:
- A woman will be put on the $10 Federal Reserve note, U.S. Treasury announces
- Here's what people are saying about putting a woman on the $10 bill
- Women On 20s weighs in on $10 decision
2. ATB bullion suspension
The U.S. Mint suspended sales of the 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars to its authorized purchasers June 22
3. You bought it
Read about some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook and Twitter.
4. Joys of Collecting
"The first federal gold coins struck were $5 half eagles, made in July 1795, the subject of last week’s column. The $10 eagle coinage followed soon thereafter," Q. David Bowers begins his latest Coin World column.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 10:41 p.m. ET Tuesday:
6. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:
- United States Mint releases image mock-ups for 2016 gold dime, quarter dollar, half dollar
- Here's what people are saying about putting a woman on the $10 bill
- 1982 Washington quarter looms large in the modern market: Market Analysis
7. Something social
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform