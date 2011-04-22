Bebee notes to be on exhibit at IPMS

Collectors can look forward to an expanded exhibit area with portions of the Aubrey and Adeline Bebee Collection on display when they attend the 35th annual International Paper Money Show June 10 to 12 in Memphis, Tenn.

The exhibit area will continue the tradition it began last year with highly visible, noncompetitive exhibits offering show attendees the best of the best U.S. and world paper notes on display.

This year the American Numismatic Association has agreed to share some rare notes from the Bebee Collection for a special, noncompetitive display.

In addition, a very large display of national bank notes is in the final planning stages, according to show promoters.

Another expansion is expected for the free speaker series organized by Peter Huntoon.

The presentations will be on a variety of paper money topics and are scheduled for June 10 and 11.

For more information about the special seminars, Huntoon can be e-mailed at peterhuntoon@embarqmail.com.

Seats to play in a special poker tournament for charity on June 8 are available at $200 each.

Setup for dealers and early-bird attendees opens at noon June 9. Dealers should bring the badge each received at the 2010 show.

The Professional Coin Grading Service Set Registry Award Dinner will be held the evening of June 9.

Bourse hours for the public begin at 9 a.m. June 10, 11 and 12. Regular admission will provide access to both the paper money bourse and the Memphis Post Card & Paper Show in the same hall.

SPMC and IBNS reception

During the afternoon of June 11 a special reception honoring the 50th anniversaries of the International Bank Note Society and the Society of Paper Money Collectors will be conducted.

Lyn Knight Currency Auctions will offer a four-session auction of world notes and U.S. type notes during the show.

The IPMS is the longest-running show devoted exclusively to paper money in the United States.

The show is held in the East Hall on the second floor of the Cook Convention Center in downtown Memphis.

Hotel reservations

The show hotel is the Memphis Marriott Downtown, 250 N. Main St., which connects to the convention center. To make reservations, call the hotel at (888) 557-8740 and ask for the paper money show rate of $119 until May 24.

For more information about the show or to participate in the charity poker game, contact IPMS bourse chairman Doug Davis at (817) 723-7231, e-mail him at doug@memphisipms.com or visit the Web site www.memphisipms.com.

For more information about the Memphis auction, contact Lyn Knight Currency Auction, Box 7364, Overland Park, KS 66207-0364. The firm can be reached toll free at (800) 243-5211, e-mailed at lyn@lynknight.com or visited online at www.lynknight.com. ¦