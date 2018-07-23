BEP to exhibit, sell collectibles at ANA convention
- Published: Jul 23, 2018, 4 AM
The Bureau of Engraving and Printing and United States Mint will share booth #230 at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia starting Aug. 14.
BEP is showcasing its Billion Dollar Exhibit of more than $1 billion worth of rare old paper currency, including sheets of $100,000 currency notes, Treasury bonds, and gold and silver certificates.
BEP will sell the following:
World War I Commemorative $2 Collection — This set features Series 2013 $2 notes from the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Atlanta having matching serial numbers beginning with 2018 and pairs them with a commemorative intaglio print of the back of the Series 1918 $2 Federal Reserve Bank note, which features the vignette of the battleship New York.
$2 Lucky Panda — Symbolizing peace, harmony, and friendship, this newest addition to the Lucky Money Collection features an Uncirculated $2 Federal Reserve note with a serial number beginning with “888.” It is packaged in a symbolic, red folder with embossed, gold foil designed with decorative Chinese symbolism.
World War I 100th Anniversary commemorative collection, “Victory” — This is the final print in the 2018 Intaglio Print Subscription Program, which features three cards: Entry, Homefront, and Victory. This series highlights inspiring allegorical and historical figures featured on Liberty Loans and Victory bonds, engraved American iconography, and currency issued during the War.
