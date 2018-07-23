The BEP will offer its $2 Lucky Panda product at its booth during the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia in August, plus other collector products.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing and United States Mint will share booth #230 at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia starting Aug. 14.

BEP is showcasing its Billion Dollar Exhibit of more than $1 billion worth of rare old paper currency, including sheets of $100,000 currency notes, Treasury bonds, and gold and silver certificates.

Inside Coin World: Building a $20,000 collection of U.S. coins. Features in the Aug. 6 issue focus on building a $20,000 collection of U.S. coins, world coins depicting despots and dictators, and national bank notes from Coin World’s own hometown.

BEP will sell the following:

World War I Commemorative $2 Collection — This set features Series 2013 $2 notes from the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Atlanta having matching serial numbers beginning with 2018 and pairs them with a commemorative intaglio print of the back of the Series 1918 $2 Federal Reserve Bank note, which features the vignette of the battleship New York.

$2 Lucky Panda — Symbolizing peace, harmony, and friendship, this newest addition to the Lucky Money Collection features an Uncirculated $2 Federal Reserve note with a serial number beginning with “888.” It is packaged in a symbolic, red folder with embossed, gold foil designed with decorative Chinese symbolism.

World War I 100th Anniversary commemorative collection, “Victory” — This is the final print in the 2018 Intaglio Print Subscription Program, which features three cards: Entry, Homefront, and Victory. This series highlights inspiring allegorical and historical figures featured on Liberty Loans and Victory bonds, engraved American iconography, and currency issued during the War.

