Bank of Thailand issues a pair of anniversary commemorative notes

The Bank of Thailand issued a pair of commemorative bank notes on Dec. 12 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Royal Barge Procession that was the final event in the three-day coronation proceedings of King Rama X.

In all, 10 million 1,000-baht bank notes and 20 million 100-baht notes were printed. The sum 100 bahts is the equivalent of $3.30 in U.S. funds.

The king, whose full name is Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, is featured on the face of both notes while the backs depict images from the 2019 coronation ceremony.

The 1,000-baht note is in a vertical format on both sides and has what the bank refers to as a “unique dynamic color-shifting image” as an anti-counterfeiting device. The size and security elements of the commemorative 100-baht note are the same as for the circulating 100-baht issue, but its color is yellow instead of pink. The side with the king’s bust is the same as that of the regular issue.

Yellow is the color in Asia most commonly associated with royalty. Also, every day of the week corresponds to a color in Thailand. Monday’s color is yellow, the birthday color of Rama X, as well as his late father, King Rama IX.

