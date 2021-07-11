Bank of Scotland to release a new polymer note

The face of the note has the same image of the Scottish novelist and poet Sir Walter Scott, alongside the Bank of Scotland’s headquarters building on The Mound as the current £100 cotton note.

The Bank of Scotland will introduce a new £100 polymer note in May to honor Dr. Flora Murray, a Scottish physician and suffragist. She is depicted on the back of the note, shown here.

The Bank of Scotland will introduce a new £100 polymer note in May to replace the current cotton version that is part of its “bridge series.”

The note will honor Dr. Flora Murray (1869 to 1923). She was a Scottish physician and suffragist who as a committed member of the Women’s Social and Political Union suffragists and in concert with her partner, Dr. Louisa Garrett Anderson, founded in 1912 the Women’s Hospital for Children to provide healthcare for children of poor factory and shop workers.

When World War I broke out in 1914, the two women founded the feminist organization “Women’s Hospital Corps” and opened two military hospitals in France, with a staff composed of suffragists.

The hospitals were such a success that in 1915, the British war office provided them premises in London in 1915, which they converted into the Endell Street Military Hospital for men. It was the first in the United Kingdom established for the opposite sex by female medical professionals. They treated over 50,000 wounded soldiers.

The back of the note depicts a portrait of Dr. Murray, along with a vignette of wounded soldiers being removed on stretchers from a truck outside the Endell Street Hospital. Also depicted is the Bank of Scotland’s headquarters building on The Mound in Edinburgh.

The face of the note has the same image of the Scottish novelist and poet Sir Walter Scott, alongside the Bank of Scotland’s headquarters building on The Mound as the current £100 cotton note.

The note’s security features include an anti-counterfeit “window effect,” transparent windows within The Mound frontage and a transparent vertical stripe on the front of the note. Inside the vertical stripe is a multicolored holographic foil strip with the image of Dr. Murray, the bank’s logo, and “£100.” The foil also displays a “Northern Lights” effect, with stars and colors resembling the phenomena appearing when the note is tilted.

In addition, as with the £5, £10, £20, and £50 polymer notes, the £100 note will have a tactile embossed feature, to aid the visually impaired.

