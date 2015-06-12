Bank of Scotland joins parade to issue polymer notes

A 2015 commemorative £5 polymer note was issued by the Clydesdale Bank LLC in Scotland featuring a portrait of the builder of the Forth Bridge, Sir William Arrol. The Bank of Scotland plans to become the second bank to issue Scottish paper money in polymer.

The Bank of Scotland will become the second of the three banks authorized to issue Scottish paper money to make them out of polymer, when it releases its new circulating £5 and £10 notes. The £5 note will still feature Sir Walter Scott on the face; it will be unveiled before the end of this year and issued in the second half of 2016. The £10 note will follow in 2017.

The bank, which has been issuing bank notes for more than 300 years, says the new notes will incorporate “advanced security features.”

Prior to release of the regular issues, a special, limited £5 note will be issued this November. The notes will feature designs from the winners of a children’s competition launched during the first week of June. It will be the first time the designs of children have been incorporated on a Scottish bank note. The first 50 of the new notes will be auctioned to raise money for BBC Children in Need, which funds projects helping disadvantaged children and young people.

Clydesdale Bank already issues notes in polymer. The Royal Bank of Scotland has made no announcement of its plans.

