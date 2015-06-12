Kuwait’s new notes awarded IACA’s Best New Banknote Series

The Bank of Kuwait’s new bank notes were awarded IACA’s Best New Banknote Series for 2014. Shown is a 20-dinar issue.

The latest Banknote of the Year awards are from International Association of Currency Affairs, an international organization composed of central banks, government and private printers and mints, cash management companies, and suppliers. At its Annual Currency Congress held in Vancouver from May 10 to 13, the Central Bank of Kuwait’s new notes were awarded IACA’s Best New Banknote Series for 2014.

Designs are judged based on five criteria: the innovation of the design and security features, uniqueness, relevance of the historical or local content, aesthetic appeal, and the integration of security features with graphic design. The notes were printed by De la Rue and, according to its press release, celebrate Kuwait’s unique history, heritage, and economic success. The notes are described by the Central Bank as representing ”Security and Elegance.”

The six denominations (¼, ½, 1, 5, 10, and 20 Kuwaiti dinars) of the new currency feature the landmarks of the State of Kuwait and its political and economic milestones. They have a vibrant design, each one capturing a different aspect of Kuwait culture — such as sea and land life, democracy, and Islamic history.

Additionally, the needs of the visually impaired have been considered through the use of raised print which helps distinguish each note’s value. Security features include watermarks, raised ink, and features that can only be seen under ultraviolet light. In addition, the notes have what De la Rue calls a Spectrum printed feature, which shows different shapes when tilted; a StarBright color-changing security thread; and optically variable SPARK Orbital ink.

The three highest denominations also have the rings of the Eurion Constellation to deter computer manipulation.

