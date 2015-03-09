British notes feature signature of woman chief cashier

The Bank of England began issuing £10, £20 and £50 notes March 3, 2015, bearing the facsimile signature of Chief Cashier Victoria Cleland.

Cleland is the director for bank notes and chief cashier of the Bank of England, a position she has held since June 2014. She is the second woman to hold the post of chief cashier.

The notes with Cleland’s signature are the same design as those currently in circulation that bear the signature of Chris Salmon, the previous chief cashier, and of his predecessors Andrew Bailey and Merlyn Lowther. Cleland notes will co-circulate with notes “signed” by her predecessors.

The first £5 notes bearing the Cleland signature will be printed on polymer and introduced into circulation from the second half of 2016. The note will bear the portrait of Sir Winston Churchill.

There will be no need for the public to exchange any of the current series notes bearing the signatures of Chris Salmon, Andrew Bailey or Merlyn Lowther. These will continue to be legal tender and will still be dispensed and accepted by ATMs, banks and retailers.

