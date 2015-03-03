Bank of Canada says not illegal to 'Spock' $5 notes
- Published: Mar 3, 2015, 4 AM
The Bank of Canada will not use photon torpedoes on its citizens who feel the urge to “Spock” Canada $5 notes. The term refers to adding a Vulcan-look to the existing portrait.
However, the bank is not encouraging the drawings either, according to a story posted online March 3, 2015, at www.bbc.co.uk.
The $5 notes feature a portrait of the late Sir Wilfrid Laurier, a former prime minister of Canada. Apparently his visage has attracted the artful, especially those who want to add the slanted eyebrows and pointed ears iconic to the Spock character.
Following the Feb. 26, 2015, death of actor Leonard Nimoy, who played Mr. Spock on Star Trek, social media users posted their own versions of Laurier's Vulcan makeover on the $5 notes to honor the actor.
Bank spokeswoman Josianne Menard was quoted in the BBC article, that the “Bank of Canada feels that writing and markings on bank notes are inappropriate as they are a symbol of our country and a source of national pride."
