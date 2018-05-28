Bank of Cambodia authorizes two new riel bank notes

The Royal Government and National Bank of Cambodia authorized the issuance, circulation, and use of new 200-riel (shown) and 2,000-riel bank notes.

The Royal Government and National Bank of Cambodia authorized the issuance, circulation, and use of new 200-riel and 2,000-riel bank notes along with other legal denominations on Nov. 14.

The 200-riel note is actually a reintroduction, as it was also part of the tenth issue of bank notes, in 1992 and 1993. The new 138- by 64-millimeter 200-riel note (U.S. equivalent of 4.8 cents) is gray and orange in color. The middle right of the face has a large portrait of King Norodom Sihamoni in his youth. The number “200” is on top, with the signatures of the governor and the general treasurer, and a five-headed dragon statue and the words “Two Hundred Riel.” The upper right corner has the words “National Bank of Cambodia” and the lower corner has the number “200” in Cambodian and western numerals. The center of the back shows the Chan Chhaya pavilion at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh.

The 146- by 68-millimeter 2,000-riel note is predominantly brown and yellow in color with black, green, and orange highlights. It has also has on the face a front-facing portrait of King Norodom Sihamoni, but as an adult. On the top left, in addition to the denomination and signatures, is a statement saying, “Banknote counterfeiters will be punished according to the law.” On the back are images of traditional sculptures from the Royal Palace. There are symbols on the note to help the blind identify it.

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