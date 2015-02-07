Bank of British North America note sells for more than $3,000

An 1886 $5 note issued by the Bank of British North America in Montreal, Canada, sold for $3,250 during the Jan. 27 to 28, 2015, Collector’s Series Auction by Spink in New York.

Large cameos of Queen Victoria and the Prince of Wales appear on the face of the note. The bank, founded in 1836 in London, England, was incorporated as a Canadian chartered bank.

The Bank of British North America had offices in Toronto; Montreal; Quebec City; Saint John, New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; and St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The bank issued notes from 1852 to 1911.

The firm graded the note About Uncirculated. It had an estimate of $3,200 to $3,500.