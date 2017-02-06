Bank Indonesia releases new series of rupiah bank notes

Bank Indonesia revealed the designs of the seven denominations in its 2022 rupiah bank note series on Aug. 18. Tjut Meutia, the only woman shown on any of the notes, appears on the 1,000-rupiah issue.

Bank Indonesia revealed on Aug. 18 the designs of the seven denominations in its 2022 rupiah bank note series.

The seven denominations are 100,000, 50,000, 20,000, 10,000, 5,000, 2,000 and 1,000 rupiah (100,000 rupiah equals $6.70).

The 2022 issues keep the current images of national heroes on the face side and cultural themes of Indonesia on their backs — a traditional dance, natural landscape and species of native flora. However, the notes have been significantly redesigned with revised portraits and updated scenes, and what is described as a sharper color palette, more reliable security features, and greater durability.

The national heroes portrayed are mostly of recent vintage and include, on the 10,000-rupiah note, Sukarno, Indonesia’s first president, and Mohammad Hatta, the country’s first vice president.

Tjut Meutia, the only woman shown on any of the notes, appears on the 1,000-rupiah issue. Living from 1870 to 1910, she is a national heroine who, with both her first and second husbands, resisted colonization by the Dutch. Both men were eventually killed, leaving her as commander of a small group of combatants remaining alive. She was found by the Dutch in September 1910 at her hideaway, where she resisted capture, carrying only a knife. The Dutch killed her by shooting her in the head and chest.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter