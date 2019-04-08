The face has a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II at right, and a watermark of the queen and $3 at left. A replica map of the islands of the Bahamas appears to the left of the portrait, and a passion flower is in the center. The back is oriented vertically, with images of sailboats at sea flanked by the denomination. Below the sail boats is the coat of arms of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

A bill with the infrequently-seen denomination of $3 was released by the Central Bank of the Bahamas on March 28. The new issue is the fifth in the bank’s CRISP Evolution series, which already includes the $½, $1, $10, and $20 notes. The $50 and $100 notes are not yet issued.

This is the first redesign of the Bahamas $3 note since 1984. The bank described the 156- by 67-millimeter note as being predominantly burgundy in color with shades of brown, red, lavender, and yellow.

The face has a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II at right, as well as a watermark of the queen and $3 at left. A replica map of the islands of the Bahamas and the face value in words and figures appear to the left of the queen’s portrait, and an image of a passion flower is in the center.

The back is oriented vertically and has images of sailboats at sea flanked by the denomination in words and numbers. Below the sail boats is the coat of arms of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and “Central Bank of The Bahamas.”

More information is on the Bank’s website, http://www.centralbankbahamas.com, along with the bank’s online training tool.

CRISP Evolution may be better known as the brand name of a line of scooters, but in this case it stands for Counterfeit Resistant Integrated Security Product. “Evolution” indicates it is the second series.

