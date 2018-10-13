Bahamas' central bank releases new $20 note

The face retains the bust of Sir Milo B. Butler, the first Bahamian governor-general, but is considerably more colorful than the older note. The back has a likeness of the tower at Festival Place overlooking Nassau Harbor.

The Central Bank of the Bahamas announced that an upgraded $20 bill, the third in its CRISP Evolution series of bank notes, was released on Sept. 27. CRISP stands for “Counterfeit Resistant Integrated Security Product.” The CRISP Evolution series is replacing the less sophisticated CRISP series, although those notes will remain legal tender and will gradually be withdrawn.

The face retains the bust of Sir Milo B. Butler, the first Bahamian governor-general, but is considerably more colorful than the older note. It is mainly magenta with portions of pink, green, orange, blue, and yellow instead of the older note’s charcoal, red, and green. A bougainvillea flower is in the center. At the left is a watermark of Butler and the numeral $20, and a map of the islands of the Bahamas and the denomination in words and numbers.

The updated back has a vertical placement for the first time. Its main feature is a likeness of the tower at Festival Place overlooking Nassau Harbor. Also shown are the Sir Sidney Poitier and Paradise Island bridges. Just below the tower is the Bahamian coat of arms.

The note still measures 156 by 67 millimeters (6.14 by 2.64 inches).

The note was printed by De La Rue, which also participated in the design. The printer is especially touting its Active security thread on the reverse. When the thread is tilted, the colors of the sand dollar and the number 20 in the thread switch from light on dark to dark on light.

The note also features color-changing SPARK Orbital ink on the bird above Butler’s shoulder on the face.

More information and a short video is at the bank website.

