The Central Bank of Azerbaijan, citing the national economy’s rapid growth, introduced a 200-manat note, equal to $117.47 in U.S. funds, into circulation on May 24.

It is the seventh denomination of paper currency. The others are the 5-, 10-, 20-, 50-, and 100-manat notes.

The new note measures 160 by 70 millimeters (6.3 by 2.76 inches), making it the largest Azerbaijani note in size as well as value. The lower denominations run in size from 120 by 70 millimeters to 155 by 70 millimeters.

The issue is the product of a collaborative effort between U.S.-based Crane Currency, winner of the contest for the note’s design, and the German firm of Giesecke+Devrient, which was responsible for its printing. A statement from the bank says that four levels of progressive security features are incorporated into the design, which has modern architecture as its central theme.

The Heydar Aliyev Center in the capital city of Baku and some of its interior and exterior design elements are on the face. The building is considered one of the most contemporary symbols of the city. Aliyev, both an ex-KGB officer and a full member of the Politburo in the Soviet Union, was the third president of Azerbaijan from 1993 to 2003. Despite what some would consider a dictatorial and repressive approach to government, he is called by the bank “the architect of independent Azerbaijan.”

The back has a map of Azerbaijan with a smaller map of Europe to its left, meant to reflect integration of Azerbaijan with Europe. It also has a series of national carpet patterns.

