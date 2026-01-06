Azerbaijan brings notes with signature change in December

A change in signature has led to an updated issue of 50-manat notes in Azerbaijan, to circulate with existing current 50-manat notes.

Updated 50-manat bank notes bearing the signature of Taleh Tahir Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were issued to circulation on Dec. 25, 2025.

The signature is depicted on the face of the note in the upper left corner. In addition, the year of issue, 2025, is indicated on the note.

All other design elements and technical specifications of the updated 50-manat banknote remain unchanged and are consistent with the banknotes of the same denomination currently in circulation.

The updated 50-manat bank notes will circulate in parallel with the existing bank notes of the same denomination.

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The 50-manat denomination first appeared as part of the “second manat” issues beginning in 1993. The note remained unchanged through 1999, when it was discontinued. When Azerbaijan began to issue the newest series of “new manat” in 2005, the denomination appeared once again. The design was changed in 2020, with the biggest change being the back, which is now in a vertical orientation. The combination of horizontal face and vertical back continues with the new notes.

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