Despite autographs of Harry Truman, Francis Cardinal Spellman and Joseph Stalin, this note failed to meet its reserve. It was our top post of the week.

5. Recent eBay win by a collector is a fake 1974 aluminum cent: Only two genuine examples of the 1974 Lincoln cent struck in aluminum are publicly known, so it was only a matter of time before counterfeits would surface.

4. House bill seeks to make cent viable, replace $1 note with dollar coin: House and Senate versions of the Currency Optimization, Innovation and National Savings Act of 2017 differ somewhat.

3. Unusually attractive toning on 1927-S Peace dollar boosts price: Bidders agreed that it was unusually appealing for the grade and it sold for almost double what a comparably graded example realized earlier this year.

2. U.S. Mint information in error, used to certify source of 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins: Mint officials say 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coin mintages are right but some Mint details certifiers are using to identify coin sources are wrong.

1. Short snorter autographed by world leaders doesn’t meet reserve: A “short snorter” bearing the autographs of nearly two dozen world leaders from the World War II era failed to meet its reserve in a recent auction.

