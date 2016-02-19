Australia to issue new $5 note in September 2016
- Published: Feb 19, 2016, 4 AM
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced Feb. 11 that the first issue in that nation’s next generation of bank notes, a new $5 note, will be released Sept. 1. The announcement was made on the 50th anniversary of the introduction of decimal currency.
Although the future series will have new security features, tactile enhancements to aid the visually impaired and, the bank says, “a more modern feel,” the color, size and people portrayed on each denomination will stay the same. One feature of the new designs will be the depiction of a different species of Australian wattle on each denomination. The $5 note’s golden wattle (Acacia pycnantha) is Australia’s floral emblem.
National Wattle Day is Sept. 1, the prospective date of issue. Full details of the design will be revealed in the middle of the year. Australia has about 950 native species of wattle, and which of these will be the other lucky ones, to be depicted on other denominations of notes, is not yet disclosed.
