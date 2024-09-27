Auction underway for ringgit note collectors in Malaysia

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 27, 2024, 12 PM
Bank Negara Malaysia is conducting an auction until Oct. 5 of ringgit notes with fancy serial numbers.

Images © Szefei | Dreamstime.com.

An online auction is being conducted until Oct. 5 featuring ringgit bank notes with special characteristics. Bank Negara Malaysia reports that the notes to be auctioned feature special serial numbers with appeal to collectors.

The auction is being guided by Bank Negara Malaysia’s chosen auctioneer MNP Auctioneers with final sale on Oct. 5.

Examples of items available include sets of the first ten bank notes with serial numbers (e.g. DD0000001-0000010) and super solid numbers with repetition (e.g. QQ8888888).

Bids can be placed through dedicated links for registered bidders. More information can be found at MNP’s website at www.mnp.com.my.

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