Auction offers Chinese and Asian notes, more

Among the highlights in Archives International Auctions’ June 28 sale is a 1919 American-Oriental Banking Corp. 1919 $100 specimen note with a nautical bent.

Archives International Auctions will hold a public auction in Fort Lee, N.J., on June 28 of 1,049 lots of Chinese, Asian and worldwide bank notes and Chinese scripophily.

The auction features notes from the Silicon Valley Collection of Worldwide Bank Notes, which was put together by a collector from the mid-1960s until the late 1980s. Most of these notes have never been offered at auction.

The sale will be presented in two sessions — 415 lots of Chinese and Asian bank notes beginning at 10:30 a.m., and the balance of the world bank notes in the afternoon.

Among the highlights is a note that was unknown prior to the 1991 auction of the American Bank Note Co. archives: a 1919 American-Oriental Banking Corp. 1919 Shanghai Branch Issue $100 specimen note with a nautical bent. The green face of the note bears the bank logo of steamship in a circle and the brown back bears a vignette of a freighter, tug with barge and sail boat. Paper Money Guaranty graded it Gem Uncirculated 65 Exceptional Paper Quality. The estimate is $3,500 to $7,000.

Estimated at $2,400 to $3,000 is a Bank of Portugal 2,500-real June 30,1909, issue for the Azores. It is described as having bold black overprints on each side with ACORES overprinted in red at the top right. Paper Money Guaranty graded the note About Uncirculated 55 Net for tears on the top edge.

Archives International Auctions’ physical offices are located at 1580 Lemoine Ave., Suite 7, Fort Lee, New Jersey 07024. Telephone the business at 201-944-4800.