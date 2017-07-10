Auction firm offers third-of-its-kind error national bank note

World Banknote Auctions announced the discovery of what it says is only the third national bank note known with mismatched prefix letters.

World Banknote Auctions, which says it is the only auction firm in the United States dealing exclusively in United States and world paper money, announced the discovery of what it says is the only the third national bank note with a mismatched prefix letter.

The note will be included in Part 1 of the Navy Commander Collection of U.S. National and Gold Bank Notes online auction being held by the firm, which closes March 10.

It is a Series 1929 Type 1 $10 national bank note (Friedberg 1811-1) with Charter #200, representing the First National Bank of Boston. The note displays serial number B011362A on the left side and serial number E011362A on the right. It is graded Very Fine 25 by Paper Money Guaranty.

“This is an extremely exciting discovery and the first example of such an error to come to light in many years,” said Dennis Hengeveld, president of World Banknote Auctions. “Only two examples were previously known, with this example joining an extremely elusive group of mismatched prefix National Banknotes, one from the Farmers & Merchants National Bank of Fort Branch, Indiana, and another from the First National Bank of Boston. This new discovery will give collectors the opportunity to acquire one of the greatest errors in the National Banknote series. It has been almost a century since National Banknotes were last issued, and it is unlikely that many more discoveries such as this are to be made.”

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The Navy Commander Collection, assembled over several decades by a dedicated collector of national bank notes focused on California, also includes a selection of national bank notes from around the country. All notes will be offered unreserved. Many of them are making their first public auction appearance in a decade or more.

World Banknote Auctions is located in Sacramento, California. Auctions of U.S. and world currency are held regularly on its website, www.worldbanknoteauctions.com.

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