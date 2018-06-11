The existing themes of a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and Independence take on new looks on this privately redesigned $100 note.

Ulysses S. Grant continues to appear on the redesigned $50 note but the American flag is a new theme for the denomination in this private art project.

The $20 note in the art project has all-new themes: a portrait of John F. Kennedy and a scene of an Apollo astronaut on the surface of the moon.

A portrait of Thomas Jefferson and a scene of the White House are different themes on the $10 note in the art project.

A mixture of current and new themes appear on the reimagined $5 note: Abraham Lincoln and the Statue of Liberty.

The $1 note in the art project continues to show George Washington and elements from the Great Seal of the United States.

An art project to redesign Federal Reserve notes by Andrey Avgust is now part of an online exhibit at Yanko Design. The $20 note is shown here.

The bureaucratic lethargy and political posturing that plagues American paper currency redesign shows no signs of changing any time in the next decade. While other countries are experimenting with new materials, nontraditional themes, and complex designs, the United States remains in limbo.

An art project called “American Money Reimagined” by Troy Turner is on the website of Yanko Design, a firm that describes itself as an online magazine covering what it calls the best in international product design.

Turner discovered a project by Andrey Avgust, an industrial designer in Minsk, Belarus. It offers an outsider’s interpretation of what could be done with American currency without changing most of the main motifs, just their manner of presentation.

Using the non-numismatic eye of a design critic, Turner says Avgust’s designs for the notes have greater depth and detail than real American money. They would be more durable because they are intended to be made of layers of polymer. Security features would include unique encrypted QR codes and numbers printed by inks that can be viewed under UV light.

All proposed note designs except for the $20 note, which has a face side featuring John F. Kennedy instead of Andrew Jackson and a back design showing a lunar astronaut, rely on most of the same basic characters as notes do at present. To the horror of Hamilton fans everywhere, Jefferson is switched from the $2 note to the $10 denomination, and no $2 note is included in Avgust’s scheme.

The back designs of the notes are a little freer in their interpretations, sporting such themes as the Statue of Liberty on the $5 note and a billowing American flag on the $50 note.

A video showing all notes is found here.

