Artist envisions updated icons for U.S. paper money

Artist Travis Purrington reimagines the design for the U.S. $50 denomination by depicting a circuit board on the face side while the back design depicts retired NASA astronaut John Daniel "Danny" Olivas on a spacewalk.

Artist takes new look at U.S. paper money designs as part of master’s thesis

Travis Purrington has recently created innovative designs for the $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 Federal Reserve notes.

Each of his “2014 USD Proposal” designs focuses on different themes and examples to expand on the theme. The designs were part of his master’s thesis while he attended the Basel School of Design in Switzerland. The goal of Purrington’s project was to develop “a similar updated iconographic system better representing the advancements and culture within the American society.”

Images and explanations of his designs are on his website.

