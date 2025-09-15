Archives International plans large Sept. 24 sale

This sutler note is undated but traces back to the 1860s and the Civil War. It will be sold in the second session of Auction 106.

An 1878 Dominion of Canada $1 note payable in Montreal will be offered during Auction 106 by Archives International beginning Sept. 24

Archives International Auctions will hold its Auction 106 on Sept. 24 featuring 669 lots in two sessions, including world and U.S. coins and notes, ephemera, and stamps and related pieces.

Lots in the sale’s first session (Lots 1 through 270) hold world bank notes, and world and U.S. coins, while Session 2 holds U.S. Colonial bank notes and fiscal documents; U.S. obsolete, fractional, Confederate notes; U.S. national bank notes, large and small size; historic ephemera; security printing ephemera; and U.S. and world stamps and postal history; U.S. and world scripophily.

A wide variety will appeal to numerous collecting interests. Highlights among the world notes offered in session one include an 1878 Dominion of Canada $1 note issued from Montreal. Graded Very Fine 20 by Paper Money Guaranty, the note face displays black priniting on a green underprint. The face features the portrait of the Countess of Dufferin, who was the wife of Canada’s Governor General. Borders are scalloped and lettered, featuring the numeral “1” in the corners. The back is green in color and states “Payable in Montreal.”

Other world lots of interest include a1953 People’s Bank of China-issued 2-yuan bank note, and an 1856 $25 Republic of Nicaragua issued military scrip note, signed by William Walker.

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Retry

The second session offers primarily bank notes and fiscal documents of the United States. Lot 282 is an undated (1860s) United State Army, Camp of the 36th Indiana Volunteers Division, (a Civil War Union regiment) 5-cent George Davidson sutler script note. In black print with a reddish orange underprint, a view of an army camp is at top center with an allegorical woman at left and covered wagon at right. The uniface note is PMG graded Very Fine 20 with comment “Stains.”

Each regiment typically had its own sutler, so notes can often be tied to a specific unit. In this case, Davidson was the sutler for the 36th Indiana Infantry Regiment, and this note circulated within their camp. The 36th Indiana Volunteer Infantry was a battle-tested regiment that fought from Shiloh through the Carolinas Campaign, losing hundreds of men in some of the hardest battles of the war. Their service spanned the entire Civil War in the Western Theater, and they were present at both early Union struggles and final Union victories.

Bidding can be done live in the Archives International Auctions gallery, live on the internet at www.archivesinternational.com or by absentee bidding.

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