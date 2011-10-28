Archives International Auctions offers notes, ephemera in

Archives International Auctions’ Part X sale will offer more than 1,000 lots of U.S. and world paper money and ephemera. The auction will be held Nov. 14 at the 3 West Club in New York City.

Two 19th century copper printing plates engraved by U.S. Mint engraver William Kneass are among the consignments to be offered.

The auction will also include the final notes from the Silver City Collection, along with more notes from the Round Mountain Collection and the Bellaire Collection of more than 140 issued obsolete notes and obsolete note proofs.

The Silver City Collection had its origins in a small portfolio that a man spotted on top of a 4-foot by 4-foot heap of paper being thrown away while a crew was working in a bank basement.

The Round Mountain Collection contains many discovery notes that are listed as “surviving examples not confirmed” in Standard Catalog of U.S. Obsolete Bank Notes 1782-1866 by James A. Haxby.

For more information about the auction, contact Archives International Auctions LLC, Box 978, Tenafly, NJ 07670-0978, email it at info@archivesinternational.com, telephone the business at 201-567-1130 or visit the firm’s website at www.archivesinternational.com.

Some world highlights:

1921 Cape Verde 100-escudo specimen note for the Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Lot 69, Paper Money Guaranty Choice Uncirculated 64.

Circa 1900 to 1905 50-tael specimen note for the chartered Bank of India, Australia & China, Lot 117, no grade given.

1921 10-shilling/5-shilling double-denomination error on a East Africa Currency Board note, Lot 189, choice Good to Very Good.

1925 to 1932 1-gourde note proof for the Banque Nationale de la Republique D’Haiti, Lot 276, choice Uncirculated to gem Uncirculated.

1982 50,000-lira note for the Banca D’Italia, Lot 348, PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 Exceptional Paper Quality.

Some U.S. highlights:

Series 1922 $20 gold certificate, Friedberg 1187 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 1102, PMG Very Fine 25.

Proof of The Smithy vignette featuring a blacksmith working on a horseshoe, Lot 1133, Choice Uncirculated.

Circa 1830s $10 obsolete note proof for the Bank of the State of Arkansas (Batesville), Lot 1145, About Uncirculated to Uncirculated, “light wrinkles on the edges due to glue.”

1854 $2 obsolete note proof for the Conway Bank (Massachusetts), Lot 1187, choice to gem Uncirculated, “light bleed through from back archival overprint.”

Circa 1830s $1 obsolete note proof for the Cheshire Bank (Keene, N.H.), Lot 1227, choice to gem Uncirculated. ¦