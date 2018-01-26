ANS lecture to focus on the art of bank notes

The art of bank notes — their designing, engraving, and printing — will be Mark Tomasko’s topic in the Feb. 3 installment of “Money Talks: Numismatic Conversations,” an American Numismatic Society interactive lecture series.

"Designing, Engraving, and Printing Bank Notes" will be Mark Tomasko’s topic in the Feb. 3 installment of “Money Talks: Numismatic Conversations,” an American Numismatic Society interactive lecture series.

The ANS suggests that America became the world leader in bank note engraving by the 1860s. Through the American Bank Note Co., many of the world’s nations in the late 19th and early 20th centuries were provided with the U.S. system and style of note engraving.

Tomasko is a collector, author, and researcher on bank note engraving, and the author of 2002’s The Feel of Steel: The Art and History of Bank-Note Engraving in the United States. His presentation will describe the process of designing, engraving, and printing bank notes and securities. It will be accompanied by samples of vignette artwork; bank note and securities models; vignette books; color books; engravers’ tools; steel dies, transfer rolls and printing plates; and progressive proofs of vignettes, lithographic tints, and bank notes.

The lecture will be conducted Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the ANS headquarters, 75 Varick St. New York City. Cost for attendance is $30 for members or $50 for nonmembers.

“Money Talks: Numismatic Conversations” is a program supported by an ANS endowment fund in honor of Dr. Vladimir Clain-Stefanelli and Mrs. Elvira Clain-Stefanelli, former curators of the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

According to the ANS, the monthly interactive lecture series is appropriate for all levels of coin collectors and enthusiasts. The ANS calls the series a hands-on experience where attendees view relevant coins, bank notes, and medals while learning about the broader world of numismatics. Each talk includes a meal and a question-and-answer session. The talks take place on Saturdays and are limited to 20 participants.