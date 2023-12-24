Anniversary of independence occasion for Morocco notes

Bank Al-Maghrib, Morocco’s central bank, placed a new 200-dirham note (valued at about $20 U.S.) into circulation Jan. 12 in Rabat. The issue is part of a new series of bank notes and coins being issued to coincide with celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Manifesto of Independence on Jan.11, 1944, which called for the country’s full independence and sovereignty over its territories occupied by foreign powers, specifically France and Spain.

The bank’s statement said that the new release highlights the economic and industrial development achieved under the guidance of King Mohammed VI, who assumed the throne on July 23, 1999, after the death of his father, King Hassan II.

The themes chosen are infrastructure, industry, and development. The front features a portrait of the king, the kingdom’s coat of arms and a view of the Mohammed VI cable-stayed bridge as seen from its roadway. The reverse shows a stylized view of the Mohammed VI Tower near Rabat, the Marrakech-Menara International Airport, and designs symbolizing the development of industry and digital technology in Morocco. The tower, at 55 stories with a height of 836 feet, is one of Africa’s tallest buildings and is set to open this year.

The note incorporates such security features as a security thread with three-dimensional dynamic effect, color-shifting magnetic ink, a see-through feature, tactile relief, micro-texts, and typography with progressive characters. Development and manufacturing were carried out exclusively by Moroccan experts at Dar As-Sikkah, the government’s mint and printing plant.

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