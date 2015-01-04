Angola stops accepting older kwanza-denominated banknotes

Kwanza-denominated notes first issued in 1999 by the National Reserve Bank of Angola have stopped being accepted as a method of payment, according to a story published Jan. 2, 2015, online.

The series 1999 notes can be deposited at branches of retail banks until June 30, 2015. The notes are issued in 50-, 100-, 200-, 500-, 1,000-, 2,000- and 5,000-kwanza denominations.

The nation will mark its 40th anniversary of independence from Portugal Nov. 11, 2015. To celebrate, the bank will issue new 50- and 100-kwanza coins sometime in 2015.

