Ancient Maiden Tower on Azerbaijan's early notes

The mystery behind the ancient Maiden Tower depicted on Azerbaijan’s early bank notes is the focus of an article in the third 2011 quarterly issue of the IBNS Journal published by the International Bank Note Society.

All denominations of bank notes issued in 1992 by the newly independent Azerbaijan and most of the notes issued in 1993 feature a depiction of the tower, according to David Lok.

“This ancient structure, known as Gyz-Galasy, in the capital city of Baku is as mysterious as it is old. The history of the tower can be traced only vaguely and, with plenty of legends to fill the void it is likely the truth will never be fully known,” Lok writes. “Since 1964, the tower has been a museum and is included on the monuments list of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).”

Also in this issue is an article by Owen Griffiths about the Paul Chatel/Alix Lebot Collection of rare Reunion bank notes.

Dmitriy Litvak and Alexander Kuznetsov offer information about the real last emir of Noble Bukhara and his money.

Shlomo Tepper writes about the ancient Baram Synagogue, which is depicted on Israeli bank note essays.

Peter Symes writes about the long and diverse history of bank post-bills and post notes.

Jamal Bokhari and Anil R. Bohora write about bank notes of early Pakistan that were not accepted in India.

Miguel Chirinos writes about the 200th anniversary of the issuance of notes by the First Republic in Venezuela and a story about who is depicted in portraits on fractional currency of Latin America.

In addition to these stories, this issue of the IBNS Journal offers a selection of other articles, membership news from chapters around the world and information about new issues of world notes.

For information about the society, email IBNS U.S. membership secretary Roger Urce at us-secretary@ibns.biz, write him at Box 289, Saint James, NY 11780-0289, or visit the IBNS website at www.theIBNS.org. ¦