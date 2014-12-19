AIA to offer notes from Asian nations in Jan. 10 auction

More than 370 lots of rare and highly collectible Chinese and Asian bank notes, coins and stock and bond certificates will be offered Jan. 10 at public auction by Archives International Auctions in Hong Kong. Collectors can bid in person or register to bid online at the company's website.

Lot viewing in Hong Kong will be Jan. 7 to 9 at the offices of Kelleher & Rogers, Fine Asian Auctions. Check the AIA website for viewing times.

“We’re very excited to be going back to Hong Kong so soon after our September auction,” said Dr. Robert Schwartz, President of Archives International Auctions. “Collectors, investors and dealers have been aggressively pursuing fairly estimated properties offered without unrealistic reserves. We anticipate that this auction will please the beginning to advanced collector or dealer.”

Two discovery notes, each possibly one of a kind, will be among the lots offered: a 1907 Deutsch-Asiatische Bank, Peking Branch $1 bank note in issued condition, previously only known as a specimen; and a 1948 Mercantile Bank of India (Hong Kong issue) $500 specimen bank note, graded by Paper Money Guarantee as Choice Uncirculated 64, with none graded previously or offered at auction before.

Numerous lots offered are from the Bank of China, Bank of Communications and the Central Bank of China; Chinese military-related notes will also be in the auction as well as 60 lots of Chinese and Asian coins, to include Chinese Empire and Republic issues, Hong Kong issues, and coins of Japan and the Straits Settlements.

To sell or consign notes, collectors can call AIA at 201-944-4800 or email the firm.