AIA Part X auction realizes $426,000 in sale of world,

Archives International Auction’s Nov. 14 Part X sale at the 3 West Club in New York City garnered $426,000 in total prices realized, according to Robert Schwartz, president of AIA.

A total of 667 lots were sold out of 1,017 lots of U.S. and world paper money and ephemera offered.

Two 19th century copper printing plates engraved by U.S. Mint engraver William Kneass in the 1820s — among the highlights of the auction — did not sell at the sale.

One of the plates was engraved for the Nashville Bank at Winchester, featuring five different unknown notes. The other plate was engraved for the Town of Forsythe, Ga., for an unknown issuer, according to Schwartz.

Kneass was an engraver in several specialized fields, producing plates for paper money and dies for federal coinage. He was appointed as the Mint’s engraver on Jan. 28, 1824. While at the Mint, Kneass is credited with engraving dies for the Capped Bust half dime, and Classic Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle and Classic Head $5 half eagle.

In addition to his note and coin engraving, Kneass engraved printing plates for books and maps at two printing firms in Philadelphia that bore his name — Kneass & Dellaker; and Young, Kneass & Co.

For more information about the auction, contact Archives International Auctions LLC, Box 978, Tenafly, NJ 07670-0978, email it at info@archivesinternational.com, telephone the business at 201-567-1130 or visit the firm’s website at www.archivesinternational.com.

Some world highlights:

Commonwealth of Australia, undated (1960 to 1965) £10 bank note specimen, no grade given, $34,220.

Cayman Islands, seven-denomination specimen set for the Cayman Islands Currency Board, all notes featuring serial number 1, choice About Uncirculated to choice Uncirculated, $2,120.

China, 1907, unissued $10 note for the Sin Chun Bank of Shanghai, Uncirculated, light corner fold, $5,900.

Haiti, 1925 to 1932 1-gourde note proof for the Banque Nationale de la Republique D’Haiti, choice Uncirculated to gem Uncirculated, $140.

Some U.S. highlights:

Series 1922 $20 gold certificate, Friedberg 1187 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), PMG Very Fine 25, $260.

Proof vignette of The Smithy featuring a blacksmith working on a horseshoe, choice Uncirculated, $90.

Georgia, circa 1857 uncut sheet of three obsolete note proofs for the Bank of Morgan, Uncirculated to choice Uncirculated, $3,420.

Massachusetts, 1854 $2 note proof for the Conway Bank, “light bleed through from back archival overprint,” choice Uncirculated to gem Uncirculated, $1,420.

Massachusetts, 1854 uncut sheet of note proofs for the Holliston Bank, choice Uncirculated to gem Uncirculated, $4,720.

New Hampshire, circa 1830s $1 note proof for the Cheshire Bank (Keene), choice Uncirculated to Gem Uncirculated, $680.

New York, 1857 uncut sheet of three note proofs for the Bank of Port Jervis, choice Uncirculated to gem Uncirculated, $5,020.

New York, uncut sheet of four note proofs for the Bank of Sing Sing, with Santa Claus vignette on the $2 note, choice Uncirculated to gem Uncirculated, $10,920.

United States, 1837 $100 interest-bearing note proof, choice Uncirculated to gem Uncirculated, $11,210. ¦