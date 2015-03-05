AIA offers U.S., world notes, U.S. bonds in March 10 auction

Archives International Auctions will offer more than 1,040 lots of U.S. and world notes, security printing ephemera and U.S. federal bonds and documents at its March 10 auction.

Among the items to be offered is a 1919 Czechoslovakia 1,000-korun face proof note printed on India paper featuring a vignette of an allegorical woman looking at a world globe with Europe and Africa facing. According to the catalog description, the proof has “a very slight glue remnant on the back upper left corner, otherwise the note appears Choice to Gem Uncirculated” as graded by the auction firm.

A rare 1886 20-peso proof note from Paraguay on India paper with vignettes of a woman on the right with a harbor scene in the middle and left side. The proof is graded Crisp Uncirculated by the auction firm with “a few light toning spots that keeps this lovely note from Gem.”

An 1873 uncut 4-subject sheet of $1, $2, $3 and $5 obsolete notes printed for the Mechanics & Farmers Building & Loan Association (Columbia, South Carolina). The sheet was graded by the auction firm as Choice Uncirculated “due to minor toning on the lower left border far from design.”

For more information about the auction, visit the Archives International Auctions website at www.archivesinternational.com or email the firm at info@archivesinternational.com.