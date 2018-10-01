50th anniversary $50 note unveiled for Grenada

A commemorative $50 note celebrating Grenada’s 50th anniversary was revealed by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) on Feb. 6. The note will begin circulating in Grenada in June. It pays tribute to key elements of the island’s history, including images of Prime Ministers Eric Gairy and Maurice Bishop and Olympic 400 meter champion Kirani James.

The top half of the note’s obverse features Gairy (1922-1997), Grenada’s first prime minister. Olympian James (born in 1992) is portrayed in the background at the upper right. A man, woman and child stand in silhouette in front of Gairy, looking towards Annandale Waterfall, with a map of Grenada in the center. A Russian-made Ilyushin IL96 airplane parked at Maurice Bishop International Airport is shown at the bottom of the banknote.

The reverse of the note has Maurice Rupert Bishop (1944-1983), Grenada’s second prime minister, in the top half above a woman singing with Big Drum players and dancers of Carriacou behind her. A harbor scene of St. George’s is at the bottom.

The transparent window features include Grenada’s coat of arms, cocoa beans, nutmegs and bougainvillea flowers.

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It was printed by De La Rue on its Safeguard polymer substrate and measures 65 millimeters by 132 millimeters. The design was developed by a team from Grenada, led by Orlando Romain, creative director of the National Organizing Committee for the 50th anniversary. At the unveiling, ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine said the commemorative $50 note was proposed to him only last June by Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

The commemorative note will be issued in Grenada and be legal tender and circulate in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which make up the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

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