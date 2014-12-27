$5 FRN with mismatched serial numbers sells for more than $1,000

A Series 1977A $5 Federal Reserve note sold for $1,057.50 in Heritage Auctions’ Tuesday Internet Currency Auction that closed Dec. 9, 2014. It was graded by PCGS Currency as Gem New 66 Premium Paper Quality.

The serial numbers on the note are L44 599 534B and L45 599 534B. The note was printed for the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, as indicated by the L prefix in the serial number.

Visit the firm’s website.

Check out other recent paper money posts:

Portrait of Colombia's most famous author, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, on a future design

Canadians urged to submit design ideas for special polymer 2017 commemorative note

Seven Bhutan specimen notes sell for £1,900 ($2,982 US) in Spink Dec. 9, 2014, auction



More from CoinWorld.com:

When are they going to open the Boston time capsule and see what's inside?

United States Mint to offer 1-ounce silver Proof 2015-W American Eagle dollar beginning Jan. 2

U.S. Trade dollar series remains one of the most heavily counterfeited among U.S. coins

Carson City Mint coins unwanted when first struck but now they are wildly popular

How can someone successfully invest in rare coins?: 7 lessons in collecting

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!