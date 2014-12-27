$5 FRN with mismatched serial numbers sells for more than $1,000
- Published: Dec 27, 2014, 8 AM
A Series 1977A $5 Federal Reserve note sold for $1,057.50 in Heritage Auctions’ Tuesday Internet Currency Auction that closed Dec. 9, 2014. It was graded by PCGS Currency as Gem New 66 Premium Paper Quality.
The serial numbers on the note are L44 599 534B and L45 599 534B. The note was printed for the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, as indicated by the L prefix in the serial number.
