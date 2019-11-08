2019 Youth Coin and Currency set experiences packaging issues

The Series 2009 $2 Federal Reserve note in this 2019 Youth Coin and Currency set has shifted outside of its intended compartment in the packaging.

The U.S. Mint has packaging issues with the 2019 Youth Coin and Currency set,

The U.S. Mint packaging problems for joint 2019 numismatic products with the Bureau of Engraving and Printing continue.

For the third time in four years and second time in 2019, the U.S. Mint has issued a numismatic product pairing coins with a Federal Reserve note that has become dislodged from its intended compartment in the packaging.

The latest packaging snafu is being encountered with the 2019 Youth Coin and Currency set. The $29.95 set, which became available Oct. 31, combines Proof 2019-S versions of the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars for 2019 with a Series 2009 $2 Federal Reserve note.

Collector Gerald Haefling reported to Coin World Nov. 6 that the set he received to present to his grandchild has the $2 note “hopelessly stuck in the holder with a portion hidden, the same problem that occurred with the Native American set.”

“We are taking actions now to determine the extent of the problem and our next steps to correct,” says Matt Holben, the Mint’s chief of sales and marketing.

The 2019 product is limited to a release of 25,000 sets.

The U.S. Mint encountered similar issues with the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set, limited to an edition of 90,000 sets containing a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note, and earlier in 2019 with the limited-edition 2019 Native American $1 Coin and Currency set, limited to 50,000 sets, that included a Series 2017 $1 Federal Reserve note.

With the 2015 and earlier 2019 sets, insufficient manual pressure was applied to ensure that the portions of the packaging around the notes adhered together and didn’t allow the note to shift.

