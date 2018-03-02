The 2018 Higgins Museum National Bank Note Seminar in Okoboji, Iowa, will be held on July 26. The last such seminar was held at the same location in 2016.

The 2018 Higgins Museum National Bank Note Seminar will take place on Thursday, July 26 at the Higgins Museum, 1507 Sanborn Avenue in Okoboji, Iowa. The focus of the event will be four presentations, with the speakers to be announced at a later date.

Exploring the source of a valuable hoard from the American Gold Rush era reveals almost endless possibilities. Also in this issue, what is a ‘full torch’ designation as it relates to coins?

Co-hosting sponsors are the Central States Numismatic Society, the Society of Paper Money Collectors, and the Professional Currency Dealers Association.

The seminar will commence at 8:45 in the morning. Continental breakfast will be available at 8 o’clock. Early arrivals are invited to attend a welcoming reception from 5:00 to 6:30 on Wednesday evening, July 25.

The registration fee is $75. Registration applications and remittances should be directed to the Higgins Museum, 1507 Sanborn Ave., P. O. Box 258, Okoboji, IA 51355. (A special registration fee of $60 is available to members of the CSNS, SPMC, PCDA and the Iowa Numismatic Association.)

For additional information contact curator Larry Adams at 515-432-1931, or direct your inquiry by email.

The 2018 seminar is the sixth in an ongoing series of educational events hosted in Okoboji. They began with a 2006 seminar hosted under the organization and sponsorship of the Central States Numismatic Society. Subsequent events organized by the Higgins Museum have been hosted in 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2016.

