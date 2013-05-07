BEP places Series 2009 $2 FRN in new set

Ornate tri-fold folder for the 2013 $2 Double Deuce set encloses two $2 Federal Reserve notes — a Series 2003A note printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and a Series 2009 note printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

A set of two $2 Federal Reserve notes will be offered by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing starting May 14, including a Series 2009 note, the first $2 note of its kind.

The 2013 $2 Double Deuce set is a limited edition of 5,000 sets. The set has a Series 2003A $2 note printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and a Series 2009 $2 note printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Each Series 2003A and 2009 note features matching serial numbers beginning with “2013.”

According the BEP, the Series 2009 $2 notes in the set are the first Federal Reserve notes of that series to be printed. Prior to the printing of the Series 2009 notes, the latest $2 FRNs were from the 2003A series.

The sets are packaged in a tri-fold presentation folder, with each note protected by a clear acid-free polymer sleeve.

A purchase limit of 25 sets per household will be imposed during the pre-release period of May 14 to May 27. After May 27 purchase restrictions will be waived.

The sets are priced at $34.95 each. Bulk pricing for quantities of 25 or more sets is available at $29.95.

The sets will begin to ship on May 28.

For more information about the sets, visit the BEP website, www.moneyfactorystore.gov. Order by toll free telephone at 800-456-3408 or by toll free fax at 888-891-7585. ¦