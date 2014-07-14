$2 "Santa" note sells for $7,050 at auction in Baltimore

This uniface $2 obsolete note with a vignette of Santa Claus sold for $7,050 in the June Stack's Bowers Galleries auction during the Whitman Baltimore Expo.

The uniface $2 obsolete note issued by The Maine Bank (Brunswick), is dated Oct. 1, 1862. It is graded Very Fine 20 by PCGS Currency. The note is punch-hole canceled.

The vignette of Santa Claus seated in a sleigh pulled by eight reindeer on the note is the most frequently encountered vignette among seven vignettes found on rare obsolete notes that depict the jolly old elf.

The note had an estimate of $6,000 to $8,000.

For more information about the sale, telephone Stack’s Bowers Galleries at 800-458-4646 or 949-253-0916, or visit its website.

