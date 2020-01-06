-
Jun 14, 2020, 08:00 AM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platformCambodia is moving to a blockchain payment program that will end its dependence on small denomination Federal Reserve notes, but merchants fear accepting the notes now.
Jun 13, 2020, 08:30 AM
Catherine Cranston debuts on latest Royal Bank of Scotland noteThe Royal Bank of Scotland released the third note in its "Fabric of Nature" polymer series, the £20 note pairing entrepreneur Catherine Cranston with two red squirrels and a midge.
Jun 8, 2020, 08:00 AM
Newly discovered national to be offered in auctionDespite cancellation of the International Paper Money Show, the Lyn Knight auction will take place June 11 to 12 and will feature a newly found national bank note.
Jun 7, 2020, 08:00 AM
Dominican Republic releases a new 500-peso bank note with added securityCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic's new 500-peso note continues an international trend to upgrade security features without otherwise changing the note much.
Jun 6, 2020, 08:00 AM
'Virtuous Money' exhibit features art of Brazilian currency engraverThe creative mind of Brazilian currency engraver J. Bosco Renaud will be reflected in a solo art exhibition of the satirical and irreverent work of the well-trained intaglio artist.
Jun 5, 2020, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Conspiracy theorists interpret Australian noteThe interests of readers run the gamut, with topics from around the globe led by an interpretation of an Australian note that allegedly predicted the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jun 1, 2020, 07:30 AM
Conspiracy theorists find viral 'evidence' on Australian noteConspiracy theorists hail the Australian $10 note as positive proof that the COVID-19 global pandemic is a contrived hoax, but they completely misidentify the note's design elements.
May 31, 2020, 08:00 AM
New Argentinian note triggers controversy about doctor featuredThe reputation of one of the doctors selected for the newly designed 5,000-peso note from the Bank of Argentina sparked outrage with many who point to evidence the man was a Nazi sympathizer.
May 30, 2020, 08:00 AM
Bulgaria places upgraded 10-lev bank note into circulationThe Bulgarian National Bank's latest release in its new series is the 10-lev denomination, issue dated 2020 with updated security features but design elements similar to previous 10-lev issues.
May 25, 2020, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe releasing new $10, $20 notes for circulationNew $10 and $20 notes begin circulating in Zimbabwean currency in May and June, with updated security features, though the printer of the bills remains a mystery.
May 24, 2020, 08:00 AM
Revision to bank note in Japan triggers revival of agricultureJapan's 10,000-yen note set for 2024 will be printed on paper made from mitsumata bark, 90 percent of which is imported, renewing interest from Japan's farmers in growing the shrub.
May 23, 2020, 08:00 AM
Hong Kong auction offers high quality Asian notesSome of the finest Asian notes on the market were in a recent Stack's Bowers Hong Kong auction; one note of the Ta-Ching Government Bank from 1910 sold for triple its estimate.
May 18, 2020, 08:00 AM
Mexico, Italy towns produce local notes to help residents in crisisLocal currency has been issued by small towns in Italy and Mexico as a means to alleviate some of the economic hardship on the communities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 17, 2020, 08:00 AM
Transnistria issues commemorative note for WWII anniversaryCalling it "75 years of the Great Victory," Transnistrian Republican Bank has issued a limited run of a 1-ruble note to celebrate the end of World War II.
May 16, 2020, 08:00 AM
Iran to revalue the rial by lopping off zeroes as a 'cure' for inflationIn an effort to treat inflation, the Iranian government plans to implement a long discussed policy of replacing the rial with the toman and critics are skeptical.
May 15, 2020, 10:00 AM
Arrests made in U.S. currency counterfeiting operation in PeruInternational agencies have identified and arrested two people for crimes centered on the counterfeiting and distribution of U.S. currency totaling $15 million from a location in Peru.
May 10, 2020, 09:00 AM
Community wooden money revived for use in TeninoOne U.S. community has gone back in time to resurrect an idea that served them well nearly a century ago, in a step to alleviate economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 4, 2020, 08:00 AM
Federal Reserve shipping old-style $100 notesOlder design $100 notes will be returned to circulation with the new look bills after demand for cash has increased, despite the claims that handling money is a health threat.
May 2, 2020, 09:30 AM
Zanzibar bank notes dominate in Dallas Heritage auctionTwo Zanzibar bank notes were among the three top-grossing lots in the April 23 auction held by Heritage Auctions in Dallas.
May 2, 2020, 09:00 AM
Security printer claims development of anti-viral treatment for use on bank notesIn an era when caution is advised to prevent the spread of viral infections, one company offers a solution to make bank notes even less likely to carry pathogens.
