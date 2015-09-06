1979 GSA report on Carson City dollars is a gem: Market Analysis

A 1979 report on the sale of Carson City Morgan dollars to the General Services Administration sold well-above estimate, bringing $323.13 on Aug. 22.

The collecting area of numismatic literature is a wonderful complement to a collection of regular issue coins, and it’s an area where one gets a sense of the history of objects along with the history of coin collecting. Kolbe and Fanning Numismatic Booksellers’s Aug. 22 auction featured selections from the libraries of former Coin World editor Margo Russell and collector Raymond Hale. Those curious to learn more about this fascinating collecting area would bewell-advised to look into joining the Numismatic Bibliomania Society, online at www.coinbooks.org.

The Book

1979 GSA report on the sale of Carson City Mint Morgan Dollar

The Price

$323.13

The Story

Another selection from Margo’s library was her original 1979 report titled Report to the Administrator of General Services from the Advisory Panel for the Sale of Carson City Silver Dollars.

Margo was one of four members appointed to the advisory panel for the sale of Carson City Mint Morgan dollars held in government vaults, and this was her personal copy of the panel’s final report.

Other panel members included chair Deborah Duke Swann, American Numismatic Association leader Ed Rochette and Morgan dollar specialist Leroy Van Allen. The panel made recommendations on marketing and how to reach coin collectors.

The report was forwarded to the General Services Administration on June 26, 1979. Estimated at $100, the rare 42-page turquoise report sold for a hearty $323.13.

Original invitation from 1908 ANA Dinner exceeded $250 estimate

Margo Russell's inscribed 1981 leather-bound book is a prized piece of literature

