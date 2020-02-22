-
Apr 26, 2020, 09:00 AM
International Paper Money Show canceled because of virusCOVID-19 claims another event as the International Paper Money Show cancels for June, moves auctions online and looks into possible later 2020 event.
Apr 20, 2020, 08:00 AM
Aruba 100-florin note named Banknote of the Year for 2019Aruba’s new 100-florin note was named Banknote of the Year for 2019 by the voting membership of the International Bank Note Society.
Apr 19, 2020, 08:00 AM
Bank note printer celebrates 500 years with house noteLast year, the Zurich, Switzerland, security printer Orell Füssli memorialized its 500th anniversary with a promotional house note reflecting its past and its future.
Apr 17, 2020, 09:26 AM
Paper money of all kinds depicts George WashingtonGeorge Washington never wanted his portrait to appear on U.S. coinage, but that eventually happened anyway. Paper money depicting him arose even sooner.
Apr 13, 2020, 09:00 AM
Tunisia honors trailblazing woman physician on noteThe first bank note in the Arab world to feature a woman, Dr. Tawhida Ben Cheikh, was issued by the Central Bank of Tunisia on March 27.
Apr 11, 2020, 08:30 AM
Dauer Collection auction focuses on British CommonwealthCurrency of the British Commonwealth is front and center on April 24 in Dallas when Heritage Auctions offers the collection of Drs. Joanne and Edward Dauer.
Apr 10, 2020, 10:30 AM
UAE Central Bank orders banks to replenish ATMs with new notesThe United Arab Emirates Central Bank has ordered banks to replenish ATMs with new notes as part of ongoing efforts in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Mar 28, 2020, 10:00 AM
Rare notes set records in Pogue Collection auctionThree rare notes in the Pogue Collection by Stack’s Bowers Galleries set records, including a “Spread Eagle” Series 1863 $100 legal tender note that sold for $432,000.
Mar 21, 2020, 09:00 AM
Second example of error note heading to auction in AprilOn a Friedberg 227 $1 Series 1899 Black Eagle silver certificate, under the engraved signature of Charles H. Treat, are the words “Treasurer of the United State,” an apparent engraving error.
Mar 20, 2020, 13:53 PM
Don’t microwave your bank notes to sanitize themDuring the coronavirus outbreak, South Koreans are finding that DIY efforts to decontaminate their bank notes risk fires.
Mar 20, 2020, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Quarantine on notes from AsiaNot surprisingly, most of the most-read articles of the past week deal with the impact of the pandemic on the numismatic community, including multiple show cancellations.
Mar 15, 2020, 09:00 AM
BEP identified a new ink solvent at its D.C. facility in 2013BEP officials are mum on whether a change in ink its Washington facility was responsible for the switch from Series 2017 notes to 2017A notes.
Mar 14, 2020, 09:00 AM
Australia reveals its new $100 bank noteThe Reserve Bank of Australia revealed the designs of the new $100 bank note on Feb. 24. It is the last note in the Next Generation Banknote Program.
Mar 13, 2020, 09:15 AM
Fed places quarantine on notes being returned from AsiaThe Federal Reserve System has begun quarantining physical dollars as they are returned from Asia before recirculating them in this country because of the coronavirus.
Mar 7, 2020, 09:00 AM
Treasury OIG report explains problems with NexGen $100 notesA report issued by the Treasury Department’s Office of the Inspector General sheds new light on the problems that halted production of the Series 2009 $100 notes.
Mar 2, 2020, 09:00 AM
Bank of England releases polymer £20 note featuring TurnerThe Bank of England’s polymer £20 note featuring the artist J.M.W. Turner and a portion of one of his paintings was issued on Feb. 20.
Mar 1, 2020, 09:00 AM
Has Prince Charles sat for his future bank note portrait?A news publication in Great Britain claims that Prince Charles has sat for his portrait to be used on Bank of England notes once he becomes king.
Feb 24, 2020, 08:00 AM
China begins disinfecting bank notes as coronavirus scare growsThe coronavirus, which as of Feb. 21 had resulted in more than 2,200 human deaths and over 76,600 illnesses from the disease, is also taking a toll on bank notes in China.
Feb 23, 2020, 08:00 AM
Paper money errors among Kagin’s lots in ANA show auctionOver 24 currency errors, 10 of them on large-size notes, are offered in the Kagin’s auction at the ANA National Money Show Feb. 28 in Atlanta, many of which have not been publicly available for decades
Feb 22, 2020, 08:00 AM
Collector gets error note in change ... from a dealer at FUNA collector attending the FUN convention in Orlando in January received a $20 Federal Reserve note in change — from a dealer — that had mismatched serial numbers.
