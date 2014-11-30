1876 telegraph training college note sells for more than $150

This $10 training note used in a telegrapher's college sold for $152.75 Nov. 18 in an Internet auction by Heritage Auctions. The note was used at Sherman's Telegraph College and is dated Jan. 1, 1876.

A training note used in a telegrapher’s college in Ohio sold on Nov. 18 for $152.75 in an Internet auction by Heritage Auctions.

The $10 training note was used at Shermans’ Telegraph College and dated Jan. 1, 1876. A vignette portrait of Samuel F.B. Morse, the man credited with developing a single-wire telegraph system for use in the United States, is depicted on the face with, to the left, a smaller vignette of a farmer feeding a horse and, at right, a portrait of a dog. The back design indicates the college’s Rail Road Department issued the note.

The college trained telegraph operators between 1868 and 1876.

The note was part of the Wendell Wolka Collection.

The city of Oberlin is located southwest of Cleveland. Oberlin is the home of Oberlin College.

The piece was graded by the auction firm as Fine–Very Fine with two tiny missing corner tips and a margin divot.

Read more paper money coverage:

New Zealand to start releasing first of the redesigned notes beginning October 2015



Nigeria unveils designs for commemorative note to mark its centennial as a nation

More from CoinWorld.com:

Mint drops maximum edition on four-coin silver Kennedy half dollar sets to 225,000

A Newman Collection Indian Head cent sold for only $42?

Artist reimagines Lincoln cent with portrait of Ronald Reagan

Government, Langbord family present oral arguments as Philadelphia Court of Appeals hears 1933 $20 case

2014 First Spouse gold coin sales well below maximum authorized mintages

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!