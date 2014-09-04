1861 $100 Confederate note sells for $23,500 in Heritage auction

An 1861 $100 Confederate States of America note sold for $23,500 Sept. 3 at the Heritage Currency Signature auction in Long Beach, Calif.

The uniface note features a train vignette in the center and a vignette of the female allegorical representation of Columbia is at left.

The note is hand-signed by CSA Register Alexander B. Clitherall and CSA Treasury Secretary Edward Elmore.

According to the catalog, “Notes of this type have survived in such limited numbers due in part to the limited original printing of just 1,606 pieces.”

The note graded Very Fine 25 by Paper Money Guaranty.

