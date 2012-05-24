1855 Chinese 3-tael note sells for $10,620 at AIA auction

An 1855 Chinese 3-tael note sold for $10,620 during the May 15 Archives International Auctions Sale XI in New Jersey.

The auction realized $243,000 during the first auction held in the AIA’s new offices in Fort Lee, N.J. The new offices, located just across the George Washington Bridge from New York City, offers the firm the opportunity to schedule monthly mini-auctions and well as the firm’s LIVE auctions, according to Robert Schwartz, president of AIA.

Some highlights:

British Caribbean Territories, Eastern Group, 1951 $2 specimen note, choice Uncirculated, $1,239.

Canada, circa 1935 vignette proofs of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Gloucester used on the 1935 Bank of Canada notes, Extremely Fine to About Uncirculated, $284.

Panama, 1869 Banco de Panama 5-peso note, choice Very Good to Fine, $2,596.

Ireland, 1933 Ireland Currency Commission National Bank £5 note, Paper Money Guaranty AU-55 Exceptional Paper Quality, $4,720.

Peru, 1874 unlisted discovery 10-sol note issued by Compania de Obras Pulblicas y Fomento del Peru, punch canceled, PMG VF-25, $2,478.

United States, circa 1830s advertising vignette proof sheet for the New England Bank Note Co., EF, with horizontal storage fold, two small pinholes and one small tear, $3,835.

United States, 1724 South Sea Co. power of attorney document, no condition listed, $2,832.

United States, 1901 $50,000 specimen gold bond for the United States Steel Corp., no condition listed, $738.

United States, 1853 stock certificate issued by the Shawmut Mining Co. in Michigan for 110 shares, EF, $2,478. ¦