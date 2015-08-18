12-year-old discusses obsolete notes at ANA World's Fair of Money
- Published: Aug 18, 2015, 8 AM
Garrett Ziss, 12, gave a presentation on Bust coin designs on obsolete notes during the ANA World's Fair of Money.
It's always heartening to see a Young Numismatist impress a crowd of veterans like 12-year-old Garrett Ziss did when he discussed Bust coin designs on obsolete notes during an Aug. 12 meeting of the John Reich Collectors Society at the ANA World's Fair of Money.
Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes was on hand for the presentation. He captured all the action before posting it to Coin World's Facebook page.
Have a look at all three parts below.
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