$10,000 Federal Reserve note, rare 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B cent sell

This Series 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve note sold for $117,500 by Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers, in Los Angeles on Sept. 1.

The note was part of the U.S. Coins and Currency Pre-Long Beach Auction Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.

The total of prices realized for the auction was approximately $2.5 million. All prices include the 17.5 percent buyer’s fee.

The note, graded Choice About New 55 Premium Paper Quality by PCGS Currency, is described in the catalog as “amazingly ‘fresh’ and original, with bold embossing, terrific paper quality, and outstanding eye appeal.”

The catalog indicates the note has “a minor bend or two” that “prevents a higher technical grade.”

According to the catalog, PCGS Currency “has, to date, graded a total of exactly 100 1934 series $10,000s from all districts; only 10 of those notes, including this piece, have been assigned the PPQ designation.”

Two Series 1934 $10,000 FRNs have been graded finer by PCGS Currency and six finer by Paper Money Guaranty.

An 1826 Capped Bust half dollar, graded Mint State 66 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., sold for $12,338 during the Sept. 1 session.

The catalog describes the coin as having “layer upon layer of rich, deep magenta and blue toning spanning the surface, with golden accents, and all iridescence at a few angles…”

A 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent sold for $21,738. The coin was graded Proof 64 red and brown by Professional Coin Grading Service.

According to the catalog, only 1,194 Proof examples were struck, and 28 have been graded MS-65, nine in MS-66, one in MS-67 and one in MS-67 plus. The coin had an estimate of $2,600 to $2,800.

For more information about these and other lots in the auction, visit the firm’s website or telephone the firm at 310-551-2646.