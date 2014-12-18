$1,000 'star' note sells for $45,000-plus at Knight auction

This Series 1934A $1,000 Federal Reserve "star" note sold at auction for more than $45,000 Nov. 21 by Lyn Knight Currency Auctions.

The auction was held during the 29th annual National Coin & Currency Convention Nov. 19 to 23 in Rosemont, Ill.

The price does not include the buyer’s fee, which can be 15 percent or 18 percent depending on how the buyer decides to pay for the item.

The note, graded Choice Uncirculated 64 by Paper Money Guaranty, was printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

According to the catalog description, only this single star note is reported for the New York bank, and only 13 star notes are reported for the entire Series 1934A.

Star notes are replacement notes. A star appears at the end of the serial number in place of the letter at the end that is normally used.

Star notes are from sheets of replacement notes that are prepared for when a printing error or damage is discovered on a sheet during inspection at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Star notes are scarcer than normal notes because they are printed in smaller quantities than regular notes.

